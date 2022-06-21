Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Parishville

Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Ashton Road, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Ashton Road, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Corliss was born August 20, 1927 in Pierrepont, NY, the daughter of the late Darwin and Maude (Dow) Whitman. She graduated from Potsdam High School and later married John M. Mittelstaedt on July 14, 1950 at the Potsdam Methodist Church. He later predeceased her on February 12, 2012.

While Corliss’s children were young, she stayed home to raise them. She later worked at Canton Potsdam Hospital as an Admissions Clerk.

Corliss enjoyed quilting and braiding rugs which she gifted to many family and friends throughout the years. She also liked to travel around the country, visiting every state twice. Corliss also traveled to England, Ireland, Scotland, Germany and Italy. She volunteered a lot of her time at the Parishville Historical Museum and was a founding member of the Center Riding Club. Corliss was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nihanawate Chapter and the Parishville Quilting Club. Some of her favorite things were books, chocolate, Jeopardy!, listening to George Strait and square dancing with her husband.

Corliss is survived by her children, Jo (Wayne) Richards of Parishville, Carol Kingsley of Parishville, Allan Mittelstaedt of Canastota and MaryBeth (James) Aubrey of North Lawrence; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Patricia Johnson of Ogdensburg, Nancy Whitcomb of Ogdensburg and Rosemarie (John) Bartholomew of Colton; three brothers, Ronald (Grace) Whitman of Canton, Noel (Barbara) Whitman of Morristown and Craig (Melanie) Whitman of Ogdensburg.

She is predeceased by a daughter, Terry Miller; a son, Christopher Mittelstaedt; four brothers, William, Parker, Merrill and Malcombe Whitman; three sisters, Mary Stover, Sharon Altman and Bonnie Gonyea.

Memorial contributions in Corliss’s memory may be made to the Parishville Historical Museum or Parishville Rescue Squad.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Southville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences can be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

