Advertisement

David L. Cole, 72, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
David L. Cole, age 72 of Ford Street in Ogdensburg passed away on June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s...
David L. Cole, age 72 of Ford Street in Ogdensburg passed away on June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David L. Cole, age 72 of Ford Street in Ogdensburg passed away on June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. As per his request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Surviving are his wife Brenda Cole of Ogdensburg, his step-son Sam Loffler of Missouri, a beloved brother Michael (Hazel) Cole of Goose Creek, SC, and three cherished nephews Paul, Phil & Peter Cole.

He was predeceased by his parents Ralph & Helen, brothers Jeffrey, Peter & Charles Cole and an infant sister Sylvia Cole.

David was born on September 24, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Ralph & Helen (LeFleur) Cole. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later obtained an associate’s degree from Mater Dei College. He entered the US Navy on July 1, 1969 surviving during Vietnam. He received his honorable discharge on March 2, 1973. He continued with the Navy Reserves until June 30, 1975. David and Brenda Barr married on July 28, 1996.

After leaving the U.S Navy, David held a variety of jobs then worked at Potsdam Paper. In 1993 he became employed at Acco Brands. There he worked in maintenance and as a machine operator until he retired in 2013. David also cared for his parents as their health declined. He enjoyed visiting with many neighbors during his daily walks about town. He collected and traded baseball cards throughout his life. Dave was great at putting a smile on your face with a quick joke or an improbable story. Spending time with family and friends made him most happy.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhomecom.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum is now open to the public.
10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum now open
Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church vandalism
Church vandalized, continues to hold services
Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Ashton Road, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at...
Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Parishville
Volunteers making sausage for the Mount Carmel Feast.
Time to make the sausage! Mount Carmel Feast returns

Obituaries

‘We’re in a staffing crisis’ at state prisons, says union
Milo passed away on June 19, 2022 at the Golisano Children’s Hospital following complications.
Milo Jay Allen Barkley, 4 months, of Ogdensburg
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Wilma Ruth (Weldon) Girard, age 91, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at...
Wilma Ruth (Weldon) Girard, 91, of Gouverneur
Sally J. Parker, 62, of Parker Family Farms, Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully June 20,...
Sally J. Parker, 62, of Chaumont
Etta L. Phelix, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family...
Etta L. Phelix, 83, of Hopkinton