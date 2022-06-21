Denmark extends contract with Copenhagen Fire Department

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - The town of Denmark has extended its contract with the Copenhagen Fire Department through the end of this year.

The decision was made by the town board in executive session Monday night.

Before the vote, the town held a public hearing about the fire protection contract.

Four members of the Copenhagen Fire Department spoke to the board about how they’re making improvements to their bookkeeping and working to establish a better relationship with the village of Copenhagen.

The Copenhagen Fire Department is rebuilding after a scathing state audit.

