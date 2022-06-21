Drum Corp International Live on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Top ensembles of Marching Music’s Major League™ will come together for a night of dramatic, passionate and exceptional performances during Drum Corps at the Cinema: 2022 DCI Tour Premiere, broadcast LIVE in movie theatres nationwide!This 50th Anniversary event will feature six of DCI’s top marching music ensembles: Blue Stars (La Crosse, WI), Bluecoats (Canton, OH), Boston Crusaders (Boston, MA), The Cavaliers (Rosemont, IL), Crossmen (San Antonio, TX), and Phantom Regiment (Rockford, IL).

One performance Only, June 28 8:30 pm

