Advertisement

Drum Corp International Live on the Big Screen

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall
A Live Fathom Event
A Live Fathom Event(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Top ensembles of Marching Music’s Major League™ will come together for a night of dramatic, passionate and exceptional performances during Drum Corps at the Cinema: 2022 DCI Tour Premiere, broadcast LIVE in movie theatres nationwide!This 50th Anniversary event will feature six of DCI’s top marching music ensembles: Blue Stars (La Crosse, WI), Bluecoats (Canton, OH), Boston Crusaders (Boston, MA), The Cavaliers (Rosemont, IL), Crossmen (San Antonio, TX), and Phantom Regiment (Rockford, IL).

One performance Only, June 28 8:30 pm

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County
Benji Reed
Watertown shooting suspect had loaded gun during traffic stop, say Lewis County officials
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business

Latest News

Part of the Bassmaster's tournament
Live Music in Waddington, Thursday, June 23
Dr. Ivette Herryman Rodriguez
Crane Faculty Member Music Performed
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Denmark extends contract with Copenhagen Fire Department
Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.
St. Lawrence sheriff backs Duffy for state assembly