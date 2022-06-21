Etta L. Phelix, 83, of Hopkinton

Etta L. Phelix, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Etta L. Phelix, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

Etta was born on May 22, 1939, in Massena, daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (Perry) Lauber. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton High School and on September 1, 1956, she married Jack Phelix at Church of the Holy Cross in Hopkinton. They shared a beautiful journey of love for over 65 years. She raised her family, and worked at Montgomery Wards, at Art Gary’s Stihl Dealership, was Deputy Town Clerk for Hopkinton and was office manager at Time Warner Cable in Potsdam.

The togetherness of family and friends were very important to Etta, and she earned the loving title of Social Director for many activities. She loved camping, always making sure to have the best campsite available, enjoyed quilting, sewing.

She is survived by her husband, Jack, their three children, Vickie and Duane French of Winthrop, Terry Compo and his companion, Rose Zerniak of Hopkinton, and Suzanne and Edwin Tracy of Lisbon, three sisters, Elizabeth Dashnaw of Nicholville, Sue Lauber of Syracuse and Frannie Hazelton of Parishville, four grandchildren, Jennifer Cootware, Ft. Jackson, Crystal Hewey Norfolk, Desirae Tracy, Texas, Linzy Compo N. Lawrence, four Great Grandchildren, Caden & Hailyn Hewey, Sylas & Jayce Smith , several nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Cox, and her beloved dog, Cojo.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Hopkinton- Ft. Jackson Cemetery on Friday, June 24th at 11:30 am, followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Hopkinton Town Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s, St. Regis Falls Cat Palace, Tri Town Rescue Squad or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

