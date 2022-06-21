Eva B. Golding, 92, of Adams, and formerly of Belleville and Henderson, died early Monday morning June 20, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Eva B. Golding, 92, of Adams, and formerly of Belleville and Henderson, died early Monday morning June 20, 2022 at her home. There will be a private graveside service in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville, NY, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Eva was born March 4, 1930 in Woodville, NY, daughter of George and Florence (Maciuwicz) Bovee. Following her graduation in1947 from Union Academy in Belleville, NY, she attended Canton ATI for food service.

She married Wendell C. Golding of Ellisburg, NY on August 18, 1951 at the Belleville Methodist Church, with Rev. Miles Hutchinson officiating. The couple lived in Ellisburg for several years before moving to Belleville. After they both retired, they moved to Ray’s Bay, Henderson, NY.

Following the death of her husband in July 1995, she continued living in Ray’s Bay before moving to her current home in Adams in 1999, where she lived until her passing.

Eva worked at the Agriculture Insurance Company in Watertown for several years. In 1967 she started working at the Belleville Central School as cafeteria manager retiring after twenty years in 1987.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Greg and Melanie Golding, Sandy Creek; one grandson, Chad Golding, Buda, TX; a sister Virginia Martin, Marcellus; and a nephew David (Carol) Martin, Marcellus.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Wendell, a son Jeffrey Golding (d. 1988) and brother in law Thomas Martin (d. 2019).

Eva was a board member of the Rohde Center, Adams, NY, for several years.

Donations in her memory may be made to the UAB Endowment Fund, ℅ Marisa Riordan, PO Box 129, Belleville, NY 13611 (please note on check “the Golding Family Scholarship”), or the Rohde Community Center, 2 East Church St, Adams, NY 13605.

