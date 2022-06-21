Get out on your boat despite high fuel costs, expert says

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even though fuel is expensive, the New York Sea Grant’s Dave White says we should get out on the water while we can.

After all, he said, the north country’s boating season is only about three months, so we might as well enjoy it.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He has tips for minimizing costs while maximizing your enjoyment on the water.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.