Linda M. Hall, 83, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Hall, 83, of Van Amber Rd., Castorland, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

Born July 5, 1938 in Croghan, NY, a daughter of Bruce C. and LaMoine (Monnat) Martin, she was a 1956 graduate of Beaver River Central School. Following high school, she attended the Beaux Arts School of Beauty Culture in Syracuse. She married Ralph H. “Bub” Hall on August 23, 1958 at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. Bub died January 17, 2019.

During her high school years, Linda was a nanny for the Silverthorn family of Beaver Falls. She spent several summers vacationing in Cape Cod with their family. After her graduation from beauty school, Linda worked at Jack & Alma’s Beauty Shop in Watertown during the late 1950′s, and in 1960, she opened and began operating a beauty shop from her home on Van Amber Road in the Town of New Bremen. She continued her business for 46 years, until retiring in 2006. During this time, she also worked alongside her husband operating their dairy farm.

Throughout their marriage, Linda enjoyed traveling with Bub to NASCAR races following Bill Elliot. In later years, she continued cheering for Chase Elliot. Linda was an avid SU basketball and football fan. She loved watching Hallmark movies, “feeding” her family and watering her flowers. She was always enthusiastic about shopping and lunch dates with her daughters and granddaughters, and above all, an incredible “Mom”, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending any time she could with her family.

Surviving are 4 children and their spouses including her son, Dale H. and Denise Hall, Castorland; 3 daughters, Vicki A. and Kevin Meyer, Castorland, Jodi M. and Richard Meyer, Carthage, and Holly L. and Clancey O’Donnell, Castorland; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren (soon to be 22); a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Louis Bottino, Syracuse; 2 brothers-in-law, Donald Trombley, Port Leyden, and Gerald Eaton, Castorland; a sister-in-law, Lois Cole, Syracuse, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, Bub, of 61 years, she was predeceased by her great grandson, Chase Alexander Meyer, and her sister, Carolyn Trombley.

Linda’s funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Family Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen. A funeral luncheon will be held at St. Stephen’s Social Hall following interment.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lewis Co. Friends of Hospice, New Bremen Fire Department, St. Stephen’s Restoration Project or the charity of one’s choice..

Condolences and shared memories may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com

