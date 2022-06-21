Advertisement

Lisbon man accused of raping child

Douglas Monroe
Douglas Monroe(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of raping a child under 13 years age.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Douglas Monroe allegedly had sex with the child over 18 months in the city of Ogdensburg and town of Lisbon.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree criminal sex act, and first-degree sexual abuse -- all felonies.

Monroe was arraigned Monday in Ogdensburg city court and jailed without bail.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County
Benji Reed
Watertown shooting suspect had loaded gun during traffic stop, say Lewis County officials
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business

Latest News

New York Sea Grant
Get out on your boat despite high fuel costs, expert says
American Legion Boys State
2 from Carthage heading to American Legion Boys State
Talented South Jefferson lacrosse player Macy Shultz has received All-America status from U.S....
South Jeff lacrosse standout receives national recognition
Wake Up Weather
Becoming humid with scattered showers