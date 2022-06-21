Lisbon man accused of raping child

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of raping a child under 13 years age.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Douglas Monroe allegedly had sex with the child over 18 months in the city of Ogdensburg and town of Lisbon.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree criminal sex act, and first-degree sexual abuse -- all felonies.

Monroe was arraigned Monday in Ogdensburg city court and jailed without bail.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

