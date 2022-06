WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Waddington

June 23, 2022

Listen to live music and enjoy food in the Park after a day of BASSMASTERS!

Listen to FullBone from 5:30-6:30, and KANE from 7:00 to 9:00.

Part of the Bassmaster tournament.

Free Concerts at Island View Park

