Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, formerly of Watertown

Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, died on Monday, June 6, surrounded by her six beloved children. (Source: Funeral Home)

YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, died on Monday, June 6, surrounded by her six beloved children.

She was born July 11, 1926, in Frankfort, New York, to Heenan and Ella (Whalen) Pickett. She graduated from Ilion High School and attended SUNY Cortland before going to work for the New York Telephone Company. Her work brought her to Watertown, where she met her husband, Joseph Dephtereos at the Crystal Restaurant. They married in October 1953 and shared over 68 years together, raising six kids and making sure to always kiss goodnight.

Margaret was a devoted servant to Holy Family parish in all of its endeavors. She was a founding member of Celebration, its sacred music choir, in which she wielded a mean tambourine. She was principal of the Holy Family church school and volunteered during their annual May Festival. Outside of the church, she was a Poll Worker for local and national elections. She received the Life Member award from the Knickerbocker School PTA, where she served as first and second vice president.

She worked tirelessly in support of her family’s businesses, including the Crystal Restaurant, Guildcraft Furniture and the Olde World Ice Cream Store.

She was, above all, devoted to family.

In her later years, she was cared for with kindness and dignity by loving caregivers to whom the family is deeply grateful.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Dephtereos, her parents, her sister Mary Pickett, her brothers Joe Pickett, Bill Pickett, and Jack Pickett, her son-in-law David Pirro, and her grandson Lance. She is survived by her six children: Joe (Maureen), Stephen, Peter (Libby), Ellen Pirro, Daniel, and Mark (Sarah Morgan). She is also survived by the grandchildren who gave her tremendous joy: Joe (Laura), Christopher (Patience), Nick, Nellie, Trevor Frasher, Jessica Pirro (Mitchell Jones), Emily Pirro, Katherine, and Elizabeth. In addition, she was delighted to have several great-grandchildren: Joey, Sophia, Logan, and Alyssa.

Calling hours will take place Friday, June 24, 5pm – 7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., 135 Keyes Avenue, Watertown. At the request of the family, please wear a mask. The funeral mass will be Saturday, June 25 at 11am at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop Street, Watertown, with burial immediately following at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

Donations in Margaret’s name may be made to Cystic Fibrosis of Central New York – Syracuse (https://www.cff.org/donate).

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.