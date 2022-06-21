Milo Jay Allen Barkley, 4 months, of Ogdensburg

Milo passed away on June 19, 2022 at the Golisano Children’s Hospital following complications. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Milo Jay Allen Barkley, age 4 months; a son of Josh Barkley and Kelsey Streeter of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday June 24, 2022 at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Lay Speaker Nikeia Paige officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Milo passed away on June 19, 2022 at the Golisano Children’s Hospital following complications.

Surviving are his parents Josh Barkley & Kelsey Streeter of Ogdensburg; maternal grandfather Donald (Lisa) Wright; maternal grandmother Donna Streeter and her companion Larry; maternal great-grandmother Jean Streeter; maternal aunts Tina (Timothy) Sharpstene and Amy (Robert) Gibson; maternal great-aunts Sue Deschamps, Judy (Chris) Hays and Janet Todd and many cousins. Paternal grandparents Kevin Barkley, Diana (Philip) George; paternal aunt Felicia Barkley; paternal cousins Evan Pearson, Karter & Koltyn Johnston and Randi-Lee Finley.

He was predeceased by maternal great-great-grandmother Hazel Duvall and great-grandfather Lyle Streeter; paternal great-grandparents Ida (Robert) Cummings, Diana Brooks and uncle Damien Barkley.

Milo was born on February 9, 2022 a beautiful boy with sparkling eyes and a grin that would light up any room. He entertained himself with clip rings and would Koo when talked to. He loved to snuggle with mom, grip dad’s hands and swing while watching cartoons.

Milo will be missed by his family, but will be greeted with open arms in Heaven. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future with a time to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Couse Irving Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Syracuse. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

