Paul T. Adams, Sr., 70, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Paul T. Adams, Sr., 70, of River Street, passed away late Thursday evening, June 16, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be at a later date and time to be announced in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. There are no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his children, Paul T. Adams, Jr. and his companion, Laura of Arcade, NY; Jeremy and Kira Adams of Virginia; 7 grandchildren; his companion of 25 years, Mary Akin of Lowville; a sister, Monica Twombly of Croghan; a sister-in-law, Sara Adams of Glenfield; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Jody Ellis; three brothers, Mark, John; and Duane Adams, who died in infancy; and a sister, Veronica Larkins.

Paul was born on August 22, 1951 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Vernon H. and Margaret Smith Adams. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1969 and joined the Air Force, serving from 1969-1973. Paul worked various jobs locally, mostly working on farms and in the woods. He loved motorcycles, hunting and fishing.

