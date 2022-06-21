Perfect Wedding at 1000 Islands Playhouse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

After a two-year hiatus I finally had the pleasure of crossing the border and seeing a play at the 1000 Islands Playhouse in Gananoque, Ontario. I wasn’t disappointed. Perfect Wedding is a blast, excellently executed by a great cast and crew.

The Brits have a knack for stage farce and Perfect Wedding by playwright certainly demonstrates this, as the play moves forward the laughs accumulate. It’s his wedding day and groom to be Bill (Nathan Howe) wakes up with a killer hangover and in a hotel bed with someone who isn’t his fiancée. That’s just the beginning of the misunderstandings, mistaken identity, and mayhem to descend upon this delightful cast. The bride to be is the no-nonsense Rachel (Reena Jolly), who’s wedding day is about to resemble the maiden voyage of the titanic. She is obviously the rational one in the relationship but even she loses her cool when she has no clue exactly what is going on. Bill’s best man, in full tux with tails, Tom (Dan Mousseau) tries to be a bastion of strength and logic, but it isn’t long before he is just as lost as the rest of us. Add a saucy chamber maid (or is she?) played by the very funny Jenny Weisz and the nervous, boozy mother of the bride Daphne (Alana Bridgewater) and a mystery woman Judy (Rachel VanDuzer) and sharp direction by Krista Jackson and you have a perfect night of theater.

All the performances are excellent, but I especially liked Weisz’ indigent Julie and Howe’s physical performance, it has just the right amount of noodleness. I also loved the set, and costumes by John Dinning.

For forty years the 1000 playhouse has been giving us great professional theater in a gorgeous setting, just across the border. I tracked it and it was faster (even with a border crossing) to see a show in Canada than Syracuse. Pair with a great restaurant and you have the perfect getaway to wash away your pandemic blues.

For those who want to travel to Canada, the ArriveCAN app is easy to use and is now necessary to travel across the border.

Now through July 10 at the 1000 Islands Playhouse.

