River Pride 2022 kicks off Thursday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - River Pride 2022 returns to communities along the St. Lawrence River for a second year this week.

Meredith Bonisteel, a Pride committee member, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to promote the events in Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Alexandria Bay. Watch her interview above.

The celebration of LGBTQ+ pride kicks off on Thursday with drag bingo.

The fun continues Friday with a sunset cruise aboard an Uncle Sam’s tour boat. A piano bar karaoke will also feature a performer from New York City.

Saturday includes a Pride boat parade and other activities.

A brunch will be held Sunday.

For event details, click here.

