Sally J. Parker, 62, of Chaumont

Sally J. Parker, 62, of Parker Family Farms, Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, at her home where she was under the care of her family, guided by Hospice of Jefferson County, following a short and courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. Parker, 62, of Parker Family Farms, Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, at her home where she was under the care of her family, guided by Hospice of Jefferson County, following a short and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on January 17, 1960, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Ray and Helen (Netto) Parker. She graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1978.

At the young age of 10 she was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Sally fought valiantly against this chronic disease with its many medical challenges, requiring long hospitalizations. A few years ago, she received the amazing gift of a kidney transplant which greatly improved her quality of life.

Due to the Lupus diagnosis, she resided and worked on the family farm in Chaumont her entire life. Sally was fond of animals and raised many heifer calves for the farm, she especially loved the dogs and cats, having a special cat named, Cruz. She took great pride in keeping the farm lawns well-groomed, mowing them with her John Deere Lawn Tractor and caring for her flower beds. She was a fun-loving person, enjoying the simple pleasures in life. She drove her own motorcycle and dune buggy, loved spending her time with family and friends, and going out to dinner.

Among her survivors are her brother and sister-in-law, Gary L. (Cathy) Parker, Chaumont, NY; four sisters, Susan M. (Richard “Chip”) Virkler, Lowville, NY, Sheila R. Goutremout and her companion, Brian Knapp, Cape Vincent, NY, Sandra K. (John) Middlestate, Rodman, NY, Sara J. Altmire, Felts Mills, NY; sister-in-law Jane E. Parker, Chaumont, NY; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins.

Sally is predeceased by her parents Ray R. Parker, and Helen M. Netto Parker, two brothers, Richard R. Parker and Morgan J. Parker (infant), a brother-in-law, Donald (Donnie) J. Altmire.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24th at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, Lupus Foundation of America, or to Jefferson County SPCA.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Sally’s Nephrologist, Dr. Sindu and Hospice RN Case Manager Andrea Paratore.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.