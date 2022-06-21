Advertisement

Samarco going to prison while manslaughter case proceeds

Trevor Samarco
Trevor Samarco(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man accused of causing the death of his infant daughter will be going to prison while his manslaughter case makes its way through the court system.

Trevor Samarco had a court appearance Tuesday in Ogdensburg City Court, where the judge agreed to transfer the case to St. Lawrence County Court.

Last month, Samarco allegedly left his 11-month-old baby unattended in a bathtub and fell asleep in another room. The infant was rushed to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Samarco was in jail on $10,000 bail, but county District Attorney Gary Pasqua asked the judge Tuesday to release him.

Why? Pasqua told 7 News he wants Samarco to begin a prison term for a separate crime he committed - first-degree criminal contempt.

Samarco was convicted on the charge in county court and sentenced on June 17 to up to 4 years in state prison.

Pasqua said by releasing Samarco from jail, he won’t get time served for the manslaughter case but will go to prison for criminal contempt.

The judge agreed, meaning Samarco can begin his prison sentence.

In the meantime, Pasqua said the next step in the manslaughter case is grand jury action if there’s no guilty plea before that.

