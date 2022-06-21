Advertisement

South Jeff lacrosse standout receives national recognition

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Talented South Jefferson lacrosse player Macy Shultz received All-America status from U.S. Lacrosse.

Shultz was recognized for her excellent skill and ability, game sense and knowledge, and her grades, good character and sportsmanship.

It’s a great award for the talented senior.

“I’m really proud of myself,” she said. “I put in a lot of work over the last few years and I’m just thankful that my coaches and my teammates gave me the opportunity to get this award. South Jeff lacrosse has been like no other for me. These last four years have been the best four years of my life. And I’m really happy to go out with this award.

“I’m pretty proud of her for achieving this award and being recognized for it,” coach Jen Williams said. It’s very difficult to be considered a candidate for this All-American award. And over her years of production here at South Jefferson and in her club play, the time and dedication that she has committed has definitely paid off to achieve this award.”

