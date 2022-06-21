Spero Dephtereos, 89, formerly of Watertown

Spero Dephtereos of York, PA died on October 21, 2021 at the age of 89. (Source: Funeral Home)

YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Spero Dephtereos of York, PA died on October 21, 2021 at the age of 89. He was for many years the President and owner of Guildcraft, Inc., a York-based manufacturer of a variety of products for the foam and styrofoam industry.

He was born on June 1, 1932 in Watertown, NY, the son of Mary and Otto Dephtereos. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1950 and from Cornell University, College of Arts and Sciences in 1954, where he majored in Government and Economics and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He earned a Masters in Business Administration from New York University in 1966.

He served in the US Army as a communications officer in Korea in 1955 and 1956.

He married Carol A. Osborn on June 19, 1954 in Watertown, NY. Besides his widow, he is survived by his daughter Lisa Baldwin and son Scott (Diane), all of York, his brother Joseph of Watertown, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Leo.

During his business career, he worked at Western Electric, Sprague Electric, and Colonial Penn Group, before becoming involved with Guildcraft in 1976. The Dephtereos family became the sole owners of Guildcraft in the 1980s. Spero took pleasure that Carol, Lisa, Scott, and Diane were involved in the family business.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:30 pm in Brookside Cemetery with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating.

