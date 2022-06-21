Advertisement

St. Lawrence sheriff backs Duffy for state assembly

Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.
Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON New York (WWNY) - The sheriff of St. Lawrence County is backing Susan Duffy for state assembly.

“Susan Duffy is devoted to the law enforcement community and understands that New York needs to enact real reforms to make neighborhoods safe including repealing the HALT law, which has made correctional facilities more dangerous; bringing back sensible bail laws; and ending the catch and release laws that put violent offenders back on the streets,” Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe wrote in an email.

“These reforms were rushed by the New York State with virtually no input from law enforcement and with little or no consideration given to victims of the crimes committed.”

Duffy, a businesswoman from Lisbon, and Scott Gray, a Jefferson County legislator from Watertown, are contending for the Republican nomination for the 116th assembly district.

Republican voters will pick between the two June 28. Since there is no Democratic candidate, the June 28 vote will likely decide who is the winner of the assembly race.

Gray has received the backing of Jefferson County’s sheriff.

The 116th assembly district is the so-called “River District,” taking on the towns which border Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, from southern Jefferson County up through Massena, and including the city of Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County
Benji Reed
Watertown shooting suspect had loaded gun during traffic stop, say Lewis County officials
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business

Latest News

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Denmark extends contract with Copenhagen Fire Department
WWNY
River Pride 2022 kicks off Thursday
WWNY
WWNY River Pride 2022 kicks off Thursday
Thompson Park
Watertown to offer Saturday bus service to Thompson Park