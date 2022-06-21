St. Lawrence sheriff backs Duffy for state assembly

CANTON New York (WWNY) - The sheriff of St. Lawrence County is backing Susan Duffy for state assembly.

“Susan Duffy is devoted to the law enforcement community and understands that New York needs to enact real reforms to make neighborhoods safe including repealing the HALT law, which has made correctional facilities more dangerous; bringing back sensible bail laws; and ending the catch and release laws that put violent offenders back on the streets,” Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe wrote in an email.

“These reforms were rushed by the New York State with virtually no input from law enforcement and with little or no consideration given to victims of the crimes committed.”

Duffy, a businesswoman from Lisbon, and Scott Gray, a Jefferson County legislator from Watertown, are contending for the Republican nomination for the 116th assembly district.

Republican voters will pick between the two June 28. Since there is no Democratic candidate, the June 28 vote will likely decide who is the winner of the assembly race.

Gray has received the backing of Jefferson County’s sheriff.

The 116th assembly district is the so-called “River District,” taking on the towns which border Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, from southern Jefferson County up through Massena, and including the city of Watertown.

