Time to make the sausage! Mount Carmel Feast returns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Inside the quiet halls of Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central School, preparations are underway for the return of St. Anthony’s once-annual Mount Carmel Feast.

Now that it’s back from a two-year hiatus, people are looking forward to getting their hands on some much-missed cuisine and celebrating Italian Heritage.

“Once you get on the ground and start tasting the fried dough, sausage, and everything, you’ll be glad you came and won’t regret it. It’s a good time,” said Frank Gorri.

Gorri is a parishioner at St. Anthony’s Church and the man behind the meats at the Mount Carmel Feast. He specializes in sausage, providing hundreds of pounds to the venue each year.

This year, organizers will serve up 1,100 pounds of sausage. That’s up from the 900 pounds 2 years ago.

The sausage gets most of its iconic flavor from a secret blend of seasonings passed down by the Gorri family.

“I can tell you it’s salt, black pepper, and fennel seeds. Not the exact amount of course. That’s a family secret,” said Gorri.

Gorri has help. Take Vito DiGiovacchino, or as he likes to be called, “Sausage King”.

He met Frank when the two of them were serving at Fort Drum and struck up a friendship over sausage.

“We’re total strangers and we’re parallel with everything. Who would think you’d ever be able to meet someone with the same background that I have,” said DiGiovacchino.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street and continues through Sunday.

