Tomorrow’s Health: long COVID risk, screening kids for depression & brain training

(WWNY) - A new study in the journal “Current Medical Research and Opinion” found the odds of females developing long COVID is 22% higher than males.

Symptoms in females included ear, nose, and throat problems, along with mood, fatigue, neurological, and gastrointestinal issues.

Males were more likely to suffer kidney-related disorders.

Screening kids for depression

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending screenings for depression and suicide risk at children’s well visits.

It’s part of the AAP’s updated schedule for preventive care.

Doctors are also asked to assess the risk for conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest or death for children 11 to 21 years of age.

Brain Training

If you’re good at Wordle, you may be skilled at other new puzzles and better focused at school or work.

A team of California psychologists found that people who showed the ability to apply skills to similar games, known as “near transfer,” were also more likely to be able to apply the skills in daily activities, known as “far transfer.”

Researchers are launching a larger scale project to further study brain training.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.