Traffic advisory: Leray Street in Watertown
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sewer replacement project is underway on Watertown’s Leray Street.
The project started Monday.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Leray will be closed between Gayle and West Lynde streets.
The street is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Motorists can expect delays and detours. They’re also advised to take a different route.
