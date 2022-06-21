Traffic advisory: Leray Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sewer replacement project is underway on Watertown’s Leray Street.

The project started Monday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Leray will be closed between Gayle and West Lynde streets.

The street is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Motorists can expect delays and detours. They’re also advised to take a different route.

