Watertown to offer Saturday bus service to Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s CitiBus will offer rides to Thompson Park on Saturdays starting this weekend.

The A-2 Washington Street bus – which usually serves Washington Street by the high school and medical plaza – will instead take people to Thompson Park.

After departing from the Centennial driveway, the bus will continue up Washington Street, then turn left onto Thompson Boulevard. The bus will enter and exit the park at Franklin Street.

The bus will drop people off and pick them up at the playground area and across from the pavilion.

Pickup and drop off times are 10:40 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:20 p.m.

The Saturday-only service will run through August 27.

