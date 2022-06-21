Advertisement

Watertown to offer Saturday bus service to Thompson Park

Thompson Park
Thompson Park
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s CitiBus will offer rides to Thompson Park on Saturdays starting this weekend.

The A-2 Washington Street bus – which usually serves Washington Street by the high school and medical plaza – will instead take people to Thompson Park.

After departing from the Centennial driveway, the bus will continue up Washington Street, then turn left onto Thompson Boulevard. The bus will enter and exit the park at Franklin Street.

The bus will drop people off and pick them up at the playground area and across from the pavilion.

Pickup and drop off times are 10:40 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:20 p.m.

The Saturday-only service will run through August 27.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County
Benji Reed
Watertown shooting suspect had loaded gun during traffic stop, say Lewis County officials
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business

Latest News

Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
New York Sea Grant
Get out on your boat despite high fuel costs, expert says
American Legion Boys State
2 from Carthage heading to American Legion Boys State
Talented South Jefferson lacrosse player Macy Shultz has received All-America status from U.S....
South Jeff lacrosse standout receives national recognition