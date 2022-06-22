Advertisement

Alpacas live the good life so folks can stay warm

Alpaca farming
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emily Griffin went to Rock Hollow Farm in Hermon to meet some four-legged producers who create yarn, hats, and socks.

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - “My boy, Pitt, here. Hi buddy! That’s Pitbull. He was born during an evening of a Pitbull concert,” Rock Hollow Farm owner Dayna Lancaster said, introducing her alpacas.

“This is Fluff. He’s truly a wimp on the inside. My oldest boy, Alejandro. We call him Allie. And we have Marcus, and this is Sam and Spot. Then we have Ahab over here, our surfer boy. And in the back we have Tuxedo.”

These are the Rock Hollow boys. Their sole purpose in life is to chill out -- and grow their coats.

“They are known as fiber boys,” Lancaster said. “They are shorn like sheep once a year and I use their fiber then and process it to make yarn. Alpaca fiber, unlike a wool, is smooth, hollow fiber, so it is warmer than wool because it will trap heat in the individual strands of fiber and keep you warmer.”

Once the boys are shorn, their fiber is sent to a mill. Then the magic can happen.

“When the alpaca are shorn, we gather their fiber from the floor and put it into bags, so this one is labeled fluff and blanket. And it becomes this wonderful cloud of super softness.”

Spinning yarn has been a craft since the 13th century. It’s an art not many people know how to do anymore.

“They don’t envision that there are new modern wheels and what you can do with different types of fiber,” Lancaster said.

But at Rock Hollow, hand spinning makes the already unique product even more special.

Not only is the gift giver given the gratification that they’re giving a quality product to somebody, it comes with a story.

And don’t worry, the alpacas take all the credit.

“This is their gig,” Lancaster said. “They make it all. That’s why I say this is yarn by Pitt. There is yarn by Sam. This is yarn by Tux. Because I don’t make it, they did.”

Lancaster says for her, it’s a joy to keep the old craft alive. As for the alpacas, they seem pretty pleased as well.

https://rockhollowfarm.net/

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Warm & humid with a small chance of showers
The village of Deferiet celebrated its graduating seniors Tuesday. From left are Zoey Anderson,...
Deferiet continues tradition with parade for grads
Patti LaBarr
Watertown school board approves raise for outgoing superintendent
Alpaca farming