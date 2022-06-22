Advertisement

Anglers looking for the big catch near Waddington

Anglers are competing in Bassmaster's B.A.S.S. Nation tournament in Waddington
Anglers are competing in Bassmaster's B.A.S.S. Nation tournament in Waddington(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Anglers hit the water early this morning in Waddington.

The village is hosting Bassmaster’s B.A.S.S. Nation series.

More than 240 amateur anglers representing 12 teams launched from Whittaker Park at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The tournament winner will get to participate in next year’s national Bassmaster tournament.

So, how do you win?

“We still anticipate 20 pounds a day which are four to five-pound smallmouth. That’s gonna take that a day to win this event. They’re gonna catch a lot of fish and as you know the season just opened,” said Jon Stewart, Bassmaster Nation director.

The competition runs through Friday.

