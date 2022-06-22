Anglers looking for the big catch near Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Anglers hit the water early this morning in Waddington.

The village is hosting Bassmaster’s B.A.S.S. Nation series.

More than 240 amateur anglers representing 12 teams launched from Whittaker Park at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The tournament winner will get to participate in next year’s national Bassmaster tournament.

So, how do you win?

“We still anticipate 20 pounds a day which are four to five-pound smallmouth. That’s gonna take that a day to win this event. They’re gonna catch a lot of fish and as you know the season just opened,” said Jon Stewart, Bassmaster Nation director.

The competition runs through Friday.

