Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

John was born in Pyrites, New York on November 19, 1933, a son of the late John and Antoinette Sinicropi Futia. He was a 1952 graduate of Carthage Augustinian Academy where he lettered in football, was a member of the glee club, class vice president, men’s choir and art editor of the yearbook. After his high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his four years of service, he was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico and then Wheelus Air Base in Tripoli, Libya. He traveled the world during this time and made friendships that lasted throughout his life.

After serving in the Air Force, he returned to Carthage and went to work at Crown Zellerbach Corp in 1956. He became a shift supervisor and worked there until his retirement in 1995.

John married Sally Stone on August 17, 1957, at St James Church Catholic Church in Carthage. John is survived by his wife of 64 years, their children – son: Anthony “John” and Kate Futia Reno, Nevada, daughters Teresa and Tony Marra, Watertown NY, Angela and Jeff Walker Burlingame California, Mary, and Max (her dog) Thoms, Washington DC. Five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, one brother, Dominic Futia of Williamsville, New York and several nieces and nephews. His sisters, Frances Walters and Mary Lou Barker, predeceased him.

John and Sally made their home for many years in Carthage, before moving to Florence Alabama in 1998, where they enjoyed making new friends, the southern hospitality, and the mild winters. They returned to New York every summer to visit family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren in California, Nevada, and the Washington D.C. area. They moved back to the North Country in the fall of 2020 to be closer to family and friends.

John was a 57-year member of the Carthage Elks Club, former Elk of the Year, and volunteered many years as a cook in the kitchen. He used his passion and love of cooking to give back to the community and could often be found behind the stove or grill at local fundraisers. His Italian dishes were the stuff of legend, particularly, his Baked Lasagna and Award-winning meatballs. From family to friends there wasn’t an occasion where his meatballs weren’t the highlight of the menu, which may explain why he was a cherished guest at the local hunting clubs though he himself was not a hunter. It has been said that his children and nephews would often empty the sauce of meatballs before the party started leaving nothing but an empty pot of sauce for the guests.

Calling hours at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage will be on Friday, June 24 from 3-5 PM, closing with a prayer service at 5pm. A celebration of his life and a memorial mass will be held in late July at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

The family would like to thank Andrea, Denise, Melissa, Sam, Toni, Stephanie, Sean, Teresa, and Brittany of Jefferson County Hospice, Monika, Maggie, and Michelle of Samaritan Home Health, and Mary Ann and Jim his caregivers who all helped us keep him home where he was able to be with family and loved ones.

