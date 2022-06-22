Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, 90 of Massena

Funeral Services for Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, age 90 of Massena and formerly of Waddington will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, age 90 of Massena and formerly of Waddington will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. A visitation hour will be held also on Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

Mrs. McLear passed away on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) at the Massena Rehabilitation Center.

Surviving is a special friend and caregiver Marsha Champion of Madrid; several nieces and nephews and a sister Suzanne (David) LaRose address unknown.

She was predeceased by her husband Avery in 1999; a son Douglas in 2013; a sister Marie LaFave and two brothers Paul & Theodore LaFave.

Bernadette was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish. She enjoyed shopping, listening to church, eating out and being a jokester. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 415 Hamilton Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

