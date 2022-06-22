Betty J. Hull, 89, of Watertown

Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to donate her body to Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program.

She was born on October 5, 1932, in Philadelphia, NY, daughter of Ross and Dorothy (Noone) Alton, and she graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1950. During school she helped her mother spot planes during WWII. Following school she worked at the NY Telephone Co., as a phone operator for two years. During the Korean War she worked with the USO on Camp Drum. Betty was a seamstress since 1958 up until the present time. She worked for various places in the Watertown area and at the Philadelphia American Legion Post 798 for 13 years as a custodian and assisted with their monthly newspaper.

A marriage to Raymond Hull, ended in divorce.

She was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion Auxiliary for 60 years, past president 5 times and she held office at the county level. She moved to Watertown in 2000 and volunteered at the Samaritan Medical Center and the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Betty was a member of the Stone Presbyterian Church, enjoyed NASCAR, watching golf, avid reader, collecting Hess trucks and doing picture puzzles.

Among her survivors are her three daughters and two sons in law, Kristine R. (John) Horning, Croghan, NY, Bobbijayne L. Noll, Goose Creek, SC, Laurie M. (Nelson) Hayward, Watertown, NY; four grandsons, Wade Hayward, Charles, Cameron (Melissa) and Allen Orr; a granddaughter, Ashley Holder; three great grandsons, Jay Nelson Hayward, Joseph Raymond Orr and Deagan Royce; a sister, Beverly Monroe, Brownville; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers James Alton died in 1984 and Robert Alton died in 1942; a sister, Mary Burnham died in 2005; her husband Raymond died in 2003.

Donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

