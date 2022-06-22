Advertisement

Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly

Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jordan Kelly races in the Modified Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

He started in go-karts at age 6 and then climbed the ladder from there.

Now he is in 358 Modifieds. His best finish so far: third place.

It’s been a learning experience at every division, including go-karts.

He has a list of folks who help him each week, sponsors, including one special to him.

Jordan Kelly, continuing to grow each week at Can-Am.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Latest News

Ramsey Burnard and Michael Davis of Indian River sign letters of intent Tuesday to play...
Teammates in high school to remain teammates in college
Staying teammates at the next level
Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly
Talented South Jefferson lacrosse player Macy Shultz has received All-America status from U.S....
South Jeff lacrosse standout receives national recognition