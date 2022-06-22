Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jordan Kelly races in the Modified Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
He started in go-karts at age 6 and then climbed the ladder from there.
Now he is in 358 Modifieds. His best finish so far: third place.
It’s been a learning experience at every division, including go-karts.
He has a list of folks who help him each week, sponsors, including one special to him.
Jordan Kelly, continuing to grow each week at Can-Am.
