Can-Am driver spotlight: Jordan Kelly

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jordan Kelly races in the Modified Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

He started in go-karts at age 6 and then climbed the ladder from there.

Now he is in 358 Modifieds. His best finish so far: third place.

It’s been a learning experience at every division, including go-karts.

He has a list of folks who help him each week, sponsors, including one special to him.

Jordan Kelly, continuing to grow each week at Can-Am.

