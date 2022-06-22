Advertisement

Check out local products at Taste NY store

Taste New York store
Taste New York store
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - If you want to sample local foods, you should check out the Taste New York store at the visitors center at Collins Landing.

It’s operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.

Taste NY market manager Michael Myers said the store focuses on the Thousand Islands region, but includes products from throughout the north country.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It’s at 43350 Collins Landing Road, Alexandria Bay.

You can call 315-215-4187 for more information. You can also learn more at ccejefferson.org/local-foods. That’s where you can also find CCE’s food guide that lists local farm stands and farmers markets.

