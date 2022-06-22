Advertisement

Credit unions announce merger

Northern Credit Union
Northern Credit Union(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two credit unions – one from the north country and the other from central New York -- are teaming up.

Watertown-based Northern Credit Union is merging with Countryside Federal Credit Union, which is based in East Syracuse.

The merger is expected to be complete by September 1. The partnership will provide 10 locations in northern and central New York.

The merger is pending approval by Countryside members. A vote is scheduled for August 1.

Northern expects to retain current employees of both institutions.

Northern serves anyone who lives, works, worships or regularly conducts business in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Clinton, Franklin, Onondaga, and Madison counties.

Countryside does the same for people in Onondaga County.

