Advertisement

Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle...
Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer.(Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Cindy was born on April 25th, 1954 to Howard and Rosalind “Rody” Kelley in Potsdam, NY. After graduating from Potsdam High School in 1972, Cindy went on to study education at SUNY Canton. Cindy wed her high school sweetheart Richard on September 1st, 1973, going on to have four children, Mark (Michelle Newton) of Parishville, NY, Megan (Tim Wood) of Pierrepont, NY, Matthew (Jennifer Bronson) of Pierrepont, NY, and Michael (Mika Narita) USAF stationed in VA. The pride and joy of Cindy’s life were her five grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jacob, Taylor, Shawn, and Ryan. Cindy was predeceased by her brothers George and Andrew, and her sister Lynn. She is survived by her sister Karen (William) Mulvaugh of Shalotte, North Carolina, and sister Mary-Louise (Gary) Carlson of Ashland, Massachusetts. Cindy was an active member for many years as reader in the First Church of Christ Scientist in Potsdam and enjoyed attending to the Reading Room. She provided home health care for end-of-life care in many family’s homes. She was well-known for her loving, patient, caring, and compassionate nature. She enjoyed antiquing and was a member of the Potsdam Antiques Club. Cindy did clerical work for Aeon Distributors and ran the Butternut Ridge Bed and Breakfast with her husband for over 20 years in Pierrepont. She served on the Potsdam Figure Skating Board in the 90′s. Cindy and family greatly enjoyed summers at her sister Mary-Louise Carlson’s Sterling Pond camp. She enjoyed cheering for her Clarkson Golden Knights men’s hockey team. Her positive and loving support was always an uplifting force in our lives. We will miss Cindy greatly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests kind thoughts and memories of Cindy be shared. She was looking forward to her 50th High School Reunion and 49th Wedding Anniversary this summer. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Murray family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Candles
Kathryn J. Graton, 70, of Massena
Candles
Kevin G. Therrin, 70, formerly of Watertown
Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, passed away early in the morning on June 10th at his place of...
Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on...
Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown
Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam...
Rose M. Moore, 80, of Gouverneur
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Candles
Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown
Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022...
Betty J. Hull, 89, of Watertown
Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being...
Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville