Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Cindy was born on April 25th, 1954 to Howard and Rosalind “Rody” Kelley in Potsdam, NY. After graduating from Potsdam High School in 1972, Cindy went on to study education at SUNY Canton. Cindy wed her high school sweetheart Richard on September 1st, 1973, going on to have four children, Mark (Michelle Newton) of Parishville, NY, Megan (Tim Wood) of Pierrepont, NY, Matthew (Jennifer Bronson) of Pierrepont, NY, and Michael (Mika Narita) USAF stationed in VA. The pride and joy of Cindy’s life were her five grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jacob, Taylor, Shawn, and Ryan. Cindy was predeceased by her brothers George and Andrew, and her sister Lynn. She is survived by her sister Karen (William) Mulvaugh of Shalotte, North Carolina, and sister Mary-Louise (Gary) Carlson of Ashland, Massachusetts. Cindy was an active member for many years as reader in the First Church of Christ Scientist in Potsdam and enjoyed attending to the Reading Room. She provided home health care for end-of-life care in many family’s homes. She was well-known for her loving, patient, caring, and compassionate nature. She enjoyed antiquing and was a member of the Potsdam Antiques Club. Cindy did clerical work for Aeon Distributors and ran the Butternut Ridge Bed and Breakfast with her husband for over 20 years in Pierrepont. She served on the Potsdam Figure Skating Board in the 90′s. Cindy and family greatly enjoyed summers at her sister Mary-Louise Carlson’s Sterling Pond camp. She enjoyed cheering for her Clarkson Golden Knights men’s hockey team. Her positive and loving support was always an uplifting force in our lives. We will miss Cindy greatly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests kind thoughts and memories of Cindy be shared. She was looking forward to her 50th High School Reunion and 49th Wedding Anniversary this summer. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Murray family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

