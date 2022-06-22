Advertisement

Deferiet continues traditional parade for grads

Deferiet celebrates class of '22.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Carthage High School seniors from Deferiet were celebrated with a parade in their hometown Tuesday.

The seniors paraded in a line of classic cars down Riverside Drive in the village.

Many residents came out with posters and waves to greet them.

Village officials say they wanted to make this week special for their 2022 graduates, as one of them will even be representing Deferiet as Carthage valedictorian.

The seniors talked about what they’ll be doing post-graduation.

“Just been great to get closer to friends this year and to be able to see each other face to face because of not being cohorts and everything and hybrid, so that was really awesome,” valedictorian Zoey Anderson said, “and this year I’m going to the University of Buffalo

“I’m going to be a cosmetologist,” Makayla Lawton said. “I was in the cosmetology program in BOCES.”

“I want to become a chef when I grow up,” Devin Parlati said.

Deferiet officials say senior parades are a tradition they plan to continue.

