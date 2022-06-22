Financial aid options to pay for college

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is helping students find the best options to pay for their education.

Financial aid comes in several forms including grants, scholarships, college employment, and loans through various sources, primarily the federal and state governments, the Jefferson Community College Foundation, civic organizations, and local foundations.

Andrea McGrath, JCC’s Enrollment Services education coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the different ways to pay for college.

She said the first financial aid application students should submit is Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA application is the foundation for which all federal aid is based. Students should apply as soon as possible for FAFSA.

Here’s a list of other sources:

Pell Grant - The Federal PELL Grant eligibility criteria have expanded and awards are increasing by up to $400 and do not need to be paid back.

TAP – grant based on NYS residency and eligibility.

Scholarships – The application window is open to apply for scholarships from the JCC Foundation which awards more than 250 scholarships to JCC students annually.

Excelsior Scholarship – The application window is open and JCC accepts the NYS Excelsior Scholarship.

Foster Youth College Success Initiative – If you were a ward of the court and in foster care, you can get $1,000 for signing up for SUNY’s Foster Youth College Success Initiative.

Part-time students, military, and military family members can apply for financial aid.

For more information about the types of financial aid available for college, visit SUNYJefferson.edu.

JCC offers students assistance with completing financial aid forms. To schedule an appointment, call 315-786-2437 or email financialservices@sunyjefferson.edu.

