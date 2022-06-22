Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler, of Highmarket

Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Funeral Home)

HIGHMARKET, New York (WWNY) - Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Arlene was born on May 3, 1936 to Alma Kreider Musser Snavely and Amos Eberly Snavely at home in Lititz, PA during a thunderstorm. Her only sibling, Cora Kathryn Snavely Deiter (Mervin Deiter), was thirteen years her senior.

Arlene enjoyed a loving childhood with her daddy and three mothering people – her mother, her sister and her grandmother Katie. Growing up on the farm in Lititz, Arlene could generally be found out of doors, in the fields or gardens. She raised gladiolus for a local florist, stood at two of Lancaster’s Farm Markets, and milked the family dairy herd.

She attended Warwick Schools and enjoyed decades of class reunions.

On October 20, 1960 Arlene married Abraham W. Metzler at her childhood home. They lived on a dairy farm in Holtwood, PA where they also raised many acres of tomatoes, peas, sweet corn and lima beans for packing houses.

Abe and Arlene were foster parents to siblings Clarence Carbaugh (Nancy Hershey) and Esther Carbaugh Grear (Dave), later adding five more children: Brenda S Metzler (Owen Astbury), Norman S Metzler (Gina Roggie), Emerson S Metzler (Jennifer Lehman), Abram Walter Metzler (Jamie Roggie), and Amos Benjamin Metzler (Natasha Siegrist).

In 1976 Abe and Arlene moved their young family to a farm in Highmarket, outside of Constableville, NY, where they have enjoyed rich friendships and community life. Arlene was active in her local community and her church community – making things for fundraisers, chaperoning many school field trips, sharing crocks full of flowers and platters full of cookies with neighbors and friends, teaching Sunday School and Bible School at the Mennonite churches she attended throughout her life, teaching Religious Education at Constableville Elementary School, and serving with Abe on the Naumburg Mennonite Church Council.

Arlene loved being outside in nature. She often said that she felt closest to God outside. She had a keen eye for beauty in nature which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She loved to sing hymns in her sweet soprano, often singing while raking hay without realizing that all of the neighbors could hear.

Abe and Arlene’s home was open to all, a place of welcome and bounty. There was rarely a day without an extra plate on the table.

There are 17 grandchildren: Lydia, Caleb, Heidi, Grace, Anna, Ramsey, Zane, Leah, Jack, Isaac (Ruth Haldeman), Anthony (Denika Roggie), Kaitlyn (Dawson Moser), Trevor, Eliza, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Mary Katherine; and one great-grandchild, Ezra.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, her foster son Clarence, and her grandson Jonathan.

Calling hours will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Church in Castorland, NY on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00. Private burial will be followed by a memorial service at Naumburg Mennonite Church at 11:00 on Monday, June 27, 2022. All are welcome to join the family for a meal in the church fellowship hall afterward.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.