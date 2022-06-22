Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. (Funeral Home)

Greg Wright died peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2022 at his camp in Red Mills. The world has lost a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Greg was born on October 4, 1954 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Carl Cowan and Alice May (Mitchell) Wright. Greg graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1973. Greg was an avid horse lover in his youth, riding at Spencer Merry’s Riding Academy and Countywide horse shows. Greg & his father kept the last allowable horse barn in the city of Ogdensburg and loved caring for a pony called Mr. White Sox, giving children in the family as well as neighborhood kids rides in the pony cart and sleigh. He enjoyed downhill skiing, hunting deer, duck, geese and raccoons, fishing, and ice fishing.

Greg attended The State University of New York at Canton (SUNY Canton) studying Agricultural science and worked at Louie Lalone’s Chevron station and garage on State Street in Ogdensburg until 1978. Soon after, he had an opportunity to try his hand at dairy farming in Hammond for several years before moving the family back to Ogdensburg NY.

Greg was employed by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority for over 28 years where he most recently served as the Modernization Coordinator until he retired in 2011.

When Greg took Alanna Bradley to be his wife on May 24, 2007, he gained an entire family. Greg was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg, serving as a trustee for many years. He was often called upon through the years to share his knowledge about the inner workings of the church properties.

He is survived by wife, Alanna, Ogdensburg; his two daughters, Heather Wright, Philadelphia, PA; Jill (Caitlin) Wright, Burlington, VT; two step-children, Chris Bloodough, Black Lake, NY; and Courtney Bloodough, Waddington, NY; and a sister, Linda and her husband John Krol, Waddington, NY; Greg also leaves behind four precious grandchildren, Owen Ryan, Parker Wright Frazer, Augusta Lange Wright and Canyon Bloodough; and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Greg’s true love was for the outdoors, and most of all he enjoyed spending time at camp on the St. Lawrence River with his family and friends. Children clambered to be by his side, especially at camp. He taught many children how to bait a hook, catch a fish, to water ski, build a campfire, and to enjoy and respect the river. He was “Uncle Greg” to so many and their love for him is beyond words.

Greg will always be remembered as a mechanic, and jack of all trades and was always willing to help when called upon. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a great friend to many for his great sense of humor, contagious smile and generous, kind heart. He often reminded loved ones to “Keep the faith.”

People wishing to honor Greg’s lifelong commitment to family and community, may make a donation to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.LaRuePitcher.com.

