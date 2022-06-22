Advertisement

Jain Irrigation merger to create ‘global leader’

Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jain Irrigation, which has a location in Watertown, is merging with a Singapore company and creating what it calls a “global irrigation and climate leader.”

The company will combine with Rivulis. Together, they’ll be the second-largest company of its kind with $750 million in revenues.

Jain makes products to help with irrigation products for the agriculture, water, and food sectors.

Dave Zembiec, CEO of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, says the merger could mean future growth for Jain, including the Watertown location.

“A good portion of business for the local facility has always been international and we know that a strength of the Watertown plant has always been the high productivity and quality control of the local workforce. This merger appears to relieve them of their current debt burden and provides them with some economies of scale,” he said.

The headquarters for Jain Irrigation Systems Limited is located in India.

