James Andrew Hickling, 64, of Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - James Andrew Hickling, age 64, of Cedar Lake and formerly of Long Island, passed away on June 13, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County.

There are no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

James was born on February 10, 1958 in Rockville Centre, NY to the late John Frank and Margot Alice (Pearsall) Hickling. He graduated from Garden City High School in 1976 and attended several colleges, including New Paltz College. Mr. Hickling loved the woods and being outside. He had worked in the pharmacy of a few hospitals and earned his real estate license.

He is survived by his brothers, Dana Hickling and Matthew Hickling, and several nephews.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.