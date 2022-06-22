John Fogerty Tribute Project 2022

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The John Fogerty Tribute Project is a live, interactive performance that’s like being at a John Fogerty concert. This energetic tribute will bring down the house with all the songs audience members expect to hear from both John Fogerty’s Creedence Clearwater Revival years and his solo career. The band is a fitting tribute to the man and his music.

The band is also in contact with current members of John Fogerty’s touring band, seeking advice and critiques on the project. The John Fogerty Project leaves audiences with a memorable, uplifting rock ‘n’ roll experience while paying tribute to the classic and timeless music everyone knows and loves.

Here are the details:

Saturday 6/25 @ 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $30/$40/$45 (Side/Center/Premium)

Sponsored by Samaritan Medical Center

Tickets can be purchased below, on our website (ClaytonOperaHouse.com), by calling the box office (315-686-2200), by stopping by the box office (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm), or by walk-up the night of the show (the box office opens one hour before the show starts).

