Advertisement

John Fogerty Tribute Project 2022

At the Clayton Opera House, Saturday, June 25
Saturday June 25 at 7:30 pm
Saturday June 25 at 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The John Fogerty Tribute Project is a live, interactive performance that’s like being at a John Fogerty concert. This energetic tribute will bring down the house with all the songs audience members expect to hear from both John Fogerty’s Creedence Clearwater Revival years and his solo career. The band is a fitting tribute to the man and his music.

The band is also in contact with current members of John Fogerty’s touring band, seeking advice and critiques on the project. The John Fogerty Project leaves audiences with a memorable, uplifting rock ‘n’ roll experience while paying tribute to the classic and timeless music everyone knows and loves.

Here are the details:

Saturday 6/25 @ 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $30/$40/$45 (Side/Center/Premium)

Sponsored by Samaritan Medical Center

Tickets can be purchased below, on our website (ClaytonOperaHouse.com), by calling the box office (315-686-2200), by stopping by the box office (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm), or by walk-up the night of the show (the box office opens one hour before the show starts).

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Latest News

Community Performance Series presents: Once Upon a Mattress. Five Shows Only.
Once Upon a Mattress Musical Performance
Northern Credit Union
Credit unions announce merger
Anthony Gladle
Man accused of injuring victim during domestic dispute
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Hiring Event
Morning Check: Samaritan Hiring Event