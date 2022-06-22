June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for June A. Lavine, 90, of 34 Church Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, officiating.

June passed away March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.