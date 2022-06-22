Advertisement

June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for June A. Lavine,  90, of 34 Church Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on  Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, officiating.

June passed away March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July...
Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg
Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, age 91, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday afternoon, June...
Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, 91, of Massena
Candles
Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, 76, of Mannsville
Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler, of Highmarket

Obituaries

Funeral Services for Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, age 90 of Massena and formerly of...
Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, 90 of Massena
Anglers are competing in Bassmaster's B.A.S.S. Nation tournament in Waddington
Anglers looking for the big catch near Waddington
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested
Truck Driver Shortage
Local municipalities offsetting costs of truck driver courses
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Candles
Kathryn J. Graton, 70, of Massena