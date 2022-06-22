Man accused of injuring victim during domestic dispute

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is in jail following a domestic incident on Monday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Anthony Gladle allegedly injured the victim while preventing them from leaving their home at 650 County Route 31 in the town of Madrid.

Deputies did not say how the victim was injured.

Gladle was charged Tuesday with aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Canton Town court and jailed without bail.

A stay-sway order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.