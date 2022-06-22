Advertisement

Man accused of injuring victim during domestic dispute

Anthony Gladle
Anthony Gladle(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is in jail following a domestic incident on Monday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Anthony Gladle allegedly injured the victim while preventing them from leaving their home at 650 County Route 31 in the town of Madrid.

Deputies did not say how the victim was injured.

Gladle was charged Tuesday with aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Canton Town court and jailed without bail.

A stay-sway order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Hiring Event
Morning Check: Samaritan Hiring Event
Taste New York store
Check out local products at Taste NY store
Ramsey Burnard and Michael Davis of Indian River sign letters of intent Tuesday to play...
Teammates in high school to remain teammates in college
Wake Up Weather
Warm & humid with a small chance of showers