Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Glenfield man is going to jail for driving his truck more than 100 miles an hour on Arsenal Street in Watertown and crashing into an SUV.

Skylar Willsie was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to 3 months in jail and 5 years probation.

He was also ordered to pay a fine for speeding.

On October 14, 2021, Willsie was accused of driving 104 miles per hour on Arsenal Street, where the limit is 30 miles per hour.

His pickup truck collided with an SUV, leaving several people injured.

Willsie was charged with four felonies - reckless endangerment for each of the four people in the two vehicles - as well as reckless driving, unlicensed operation, and speeding.

He pleaded guilty in April to reckless endangerment.

