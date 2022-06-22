Advertisement

Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Glenfield man is going to jail for driving his truck more than 100 miles an hour on Arsenal Street in Watertown and crashing into an SUV.

Skylar Willsie was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to 3 months in jail and 5 years probation.

He was also ordered to pay a fine for speeding.

On October 14, 2021, Willsie was accused of driving 104 miles per hour on Arsenal Street, where the limit is 30 miles per hour.

His pickup truck collided with an SUV, leaving several people injured.

Willsie was charged with four felonies - reckless endangerment for each of the four people in the two vehicles - as well as reckless driving, unlicensed operation, and speeding.

He pleaded guilty in April to reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man accused of raping child
Trevor Samarco
Samarco going to prison while manslaughter case proceeds
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business
Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church

Latest News

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Women exercise as part of Sweat Like a Mother Fort Drum
SLAM Fort Drum offers workouts, bonding for moms
Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation merger to create ‘global leader’
Lifeguard
Lifeguards at state-run beaches, campgrounds getting big pay raise