Morning Check: Samaritan Hiring Event

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health System is holding a hiring event this week.

Recruiter Madison Briggs talked about what positions are available during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The event is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 in conference rooms A and B on the second floor of Samaritan Medical Center.

Entry level positions are available in food service, housekeeping, patient registration, clinic office support, lab assistants, and certified nursing assistants.

Interviews will be held on the spot and offers could go out as soon as the next day.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com.

