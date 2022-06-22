Once Upon a Mattress Musical Performance
July 14-17 in Potsdam
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
2022 Summer Musical
Community Performance Series presents Once Upon a Mattress
Music by Mary Rodgers Lyrics by Marshall Barer Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer
July 14-17, 2022
Proscenium Theatre - SUNY Potsdam Performing Arts Center July 14 at 7:30 pm ● July 15 at 7:30 pm ● July 16 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm ● July17 at 2 pm
Once Upon a Mattress is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.comThis project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
