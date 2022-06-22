Advertisement

Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, 76, of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, Mannsville passed away unexpectedly at home his on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was 76 years old.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 27th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July...
Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg
Candles
June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls
Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, age 91, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday afternoon, June...
Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, 91, of Massena
Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler, of Highmarket

Obituaries

Funeral Services for Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, age 90 of Massena and formerly of...
Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, 90 of Massena
Anglers are competing in Bassmaster's B.A.S.S. Nation tournament in Waddington
Anglers looking for the big catch near Waddington
Graffiti in Lowville
Graphic images, slurs spray-painted around Lowville, 3 teens arrested
Truck Driver Shortage
Local municipalities offsetting costs of truck driver courses
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street
Candles
Kathryn J. Graton, 70, of Massena