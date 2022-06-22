Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, 76, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, Mannsville passed away unexpectedly at home his on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was 76 years old.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 27th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home

