Our interview with Jefferson County Sheriff candidate Gerald Delosh

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’re meeting some of the candidates running in the June 28 primary.

First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the three Republicans running for Jefferson County Sheriff.

On Tuesday, his interview with Gerald Delosh aired. Watch it above.

Delosh has been in law enforcement since the early 1990s and became a deputy in 2003.

You can see John’s interview with Peter Barnett Wednesday on First @ 5.

Click here to watch his conversation with Perry Golden from Monday.

