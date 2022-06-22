Rose M. Moore, 80, of Gouverneur

Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by family (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by family.

Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Rose was born on May 21, 1942 to the late Smith and Katherine (Macaulay) Fuller at the family home in the Town of Fowler. She attended Island Branch Country School and then went on to attend Gouverneur High School. She married Robert L. Moore Jr. on September 4, 1959. Robert passed away on December 13, 2016.

Rose was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She never let anyone leave her house hungry, serving food to anyone whom came for a visit. Throughout the years she loved having children around, welcoming nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and neighborhood children, alike. Her family meant everything to her. She was the best grandmother and will be terribly missed.

Surviving are two sons, Robert and his wife Kelley Moore III and Bruce Moore; a daughter, Brenda Moore and her companion, Jeffrey Disco; a brother, Orvis Fuller; a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Russell Abrantes; seven grandchildren, Robert IV “Turtle”, Brian, Jock, Bruce Jr., Kyle, Kelly Joe, and Donovan; several great grandchildren and many nieces and

nephews.

Rose is predeceased by her husband; parents; two brothers, Harold “Toby” and James “Fuzz” Fuller; two sisters, June Baker and Betty Weatherup and a granddaughter, Rosie.

The family of Rose would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s ICU who professionally and compassionately cared for Rose during her last few days. At the request of Rose, there will be no funeral services. To best honor her legacy, carry out an act of kindness and enjoy a donut.

