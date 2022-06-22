Scott V. Koss, 62, of Turin

Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home.

Scott was born on July 7, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Edward A. Koss, Sr. and Elaine Marlene (Kroener) Tremaine. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ. He was employed by Altman Management Co. in Allentown, PA as a Maintenance Supervisor for property management at Allendale Apartments. Scott retired this year after 20 years of service. He enjoyed coming to his camp in Greig, and recently moved to the village of Turin.

He is survived by his loving companion, Mary F. Hillenbrand, her four children, Angie Hillenbrand of Chesapeake, VA; Daniel (Toni) Hillenbrand of Walton, KY; Robby Gassler of Coplay, PA; and Holly Gassler of Turin; 11 grandchildren; his siblings, Ken (Janet) Tremaine; Edward (fiancé Connie Tourville) Koss; Don (Julie) Tremaine; Alan (Terry) Koss; and Robin (Philip) May; several nieces, nephews and one great nephew. He is predeceased by his step father, Robert Tremaine, and his sister-in-law, Alice C. Koss.

Scott enjoyed going to camp, 4 wheeling, and fishing, most specially, spending time with his grandkids and acting like a kid himself. Scott loved going to his barn at the end of the day, sitting down, having a cigar and enjoying his beautiful place. “Keep it Simple”

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be on Friday, July 1st at 1:00pm at their home on E. Main Street.

His family would like to Thank, Turin and Constableville Ambulance and EMT’s, NYS Police, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department for their compassion and professionalism.

Memorials in Scott’s name may be made to: Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern of New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205-5523 or

https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/EpilepsyFoundationofNorthea/EpilepsyCareCureAwareness.html

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.