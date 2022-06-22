Advertisement

Scott V. Koss, 62, of Turin

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home.
Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home.(Funeral Home)

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home.

Scott was born on July 7, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Edward A. Koss, Sr. and Elaine Marlene (Kroener) Tremaine. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ. He was employed by Altman Management Co. in Allentown, PA as a Maintenance Supervisor for property management at Allendale Apartments. Scott retired this year after 20 years of service. He enjoyed coming to his camp in Greig, and recently moved to the village of Turin.

He is survived by his loving companion, Mary F. Hillenbrand, her four children, Angie Hillenbrand of Chesapeake, VA; Daniel (Toni) Hillenbrand of Walton, KY; Robby Gassler of Coplay, PA; and Holly Gassler of Turin; 11 grandchildren; his siblings, Ken (Janet) Tremaine; Edward (fiancé Connie Tourville) Koss; Don (Julie) Tremaine; Alan (Terry) Koss; and Robin (Philip) May; several nieces, nephews and one great nephew. He is predeceased by his step father, Robert Tremaine, and his sister-in-law, Alice C. Koss.

Scott enjoyed going to camp, 4 wheeling, and fishing, most specially, spending time with his grandkids and acting like a kid himself. Scott loved going to his barn at the end of the day, sitting down, having a cigar and enjoying his beautiful place. “Keep it Simple”

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be on Friday, July 1st at 1:00pm at their home on E. Main Street.

His family would like to Thank, Turin and Constableville Ambulance and EMT’s, NYS Police, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department for their compassion and professionalism.

Memorials in Scott’s name may be made to: Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern of New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205-5523 or

https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/EpilepsyFoundationofNorthea/EpilepsyCareCureAwareness.html

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on...
Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown
Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam...
Rose M. Moore, 80, of Gouverneur
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Candles
Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown
Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022...
Betty J. Hull, 89, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
James Andrew Hickling, 64, of Cedar Lake
Women exercise as part of Sweat Like a Mother Fort Drum
SLAM Fort Drum offers workouts, bonding for moms
Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation merger to create ‘global leader’
Lifeguard
Lifeguards at state-run beaches, campgrounds getting big pay raise
Assorted guns.
Stefanik to oppose compromise gun violence measure reached in senate