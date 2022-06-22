Stefanik to oppose compromise gun violence measure reached in senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Wednesday she’ll oppose the compromise gun violence bill agreed to by a bipartisan group of Senators.

“This bill contains unconstitutional gun control provisions and allows the implementation of red flag laws that take away due process rights,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.

The bill negotiators agreed to breaks the decade-long stalemate over gun control in Congress, though it is far from what many Democrats and gun control advocates want.

The bill would require that federal background checks for gun buyers age 18 to 20 include examination of the purchaser’s juvenile record. That could add up to seven more days to the current three-day limit on background checks.

It would also add hundreds of millions of dollar for mental health, and $300 million to improve school safety.

(Read more about the bill here.)

Stefanik faulted the bill as “blatant government overreach.”

She isn’t alone. Most Republicans in the House are expected to vote against the bill, though there are enough votes with the Democratic majority to to pass it.

The National Rifle Association opposes the bill, as does Gun Owners of America.

Stefanik has long opposed virtually all limitations on gun ownership, and her husband, Matt Manda, is Public Affairs Manager for the gun industry’s trade group, the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

